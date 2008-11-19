Wii Classic Controller Gets a GameCube Makeover

The Hori Classic Controller isn't just a Wavebird knockoff for the Wii. It's a strange amalgamation between the old and new, borrowing the iconic Wavebird formfactor while simultaneously swapping those ridiculous Wavebird controls for the more practical 4-button setup from the SNES/Classic Controller and a pair of dual analogue sticks reminiscent of the Xbox 360. In other words, it looks chunky and fantastic. The $US30 Hori Classic Controller will be available for import soon...but the baby blue finish is killing us. [Play-Asia via OhGizmo]