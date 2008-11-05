If you are like most Americans tonight, you are probably tuned in to CNN, analysing everything you see—even those television screens about the Magic Wall. And if you're looking over the wall, you might catch Family Guy running on screens above all that red and blue. It wouldn't be the first time we'd catch these guys goofing off during politics. I wonder if this episode is the one that Peter becomes the president his own nation? If so, it's certainly fitting. [Thanks Joe!]
Why is Family Guy Playing Above CNN's Magic Wall on Election Night?
