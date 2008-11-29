What's Worse: OS X Spinning Beach Ball, Vista Spinning Ring or Black Friday Waiting Lines?

Chances are that today you have been waiting in line to get you further in debt at some electronics store. Good. That's how America reactivates the economy. Meanwhile, Giz reader OMGponies wrote to us proposing an idea for a Question of the Day. After having to go through a Java update in Vista, he was wondering what is worse: Waiting for Mac OS X's Spinning Beach Ball of Death or Vista's Spinning Ring of Death? I would add something else: Are any of those dreadful icons comparable to the Wedding Ring of Death waiting in line for Black Friday deals? Hookay. You may ignite your flamethrowers in the comments... now.