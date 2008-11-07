What Are You Doing This Weekend? Why Not Help Gizmo-Grow?

There's only two weeks left for you to enter our Gizmo-grow competition, so this weekend would be the perfect opportunity to work out how you intend to spread the good word of Giz. A few more entries have started rolling in this week, but I'm going to hold off sharing them with the rest of you until next week - hopefully we'll see some inspiring individual efforts in our inbox on Monday.

Remember, to enter you need to email [email protected] with a photo or video link showcasing your efforts. For a full rundown on the comp, check the original post here, which also contains a hi-res logo and a link to the Ts and Cs...

[Gizmo-grow]