Western Digital WD TV HD Media Player Streams from Hard Drives on the Cheap

Western Digital, better known for storage than HD video equipment, looks to have thrown their hat into the video streaming ring with the WD TV HD Media Player. With two USB 2.0 drives working simultaneously, you can plug in your USB storage and stream to your HDTV in 1080p over HDMI or composite. The diminutive box comes with a remote control and what seems to be proprietary browsing software. It's available now from Best Buy for a competitive $US130, which is a solid price for an HD streamer even if it's snuck in under the radar a bit. [Engadget]