Weird Combo Of The Day: Yoghurt Flavoured Pepsi?

yoghurtpepsi.JPGInspired by yesterday's Weird Combo of the Day, reader Mark sent us in this image of Pepsi White from Tokyo. What makes the Pepsi white? Yoghurt.

Are there any two flavours that would go together less than Pepsi and Yoghurt? If there are, I can't imagine them (nor do I want to).

[Thanks Mark!]

