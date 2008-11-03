Weird Combo of the Day: Bailey's Irish Cream With Free Nivea Skin Cream

What's the deal with Weird Combos of the Day that they involve booze more often than not. Is it because the people in charge of product synergy are more than occasionally enjoying the products they're synergising? Perhaps. Or it could be that in reader Charles' case in Shanghai, that whoever's stocking these shelves are stretching a bit between the two types of creams. No matter; the Nivea probably tastes rich and creamy going down too. [Thanks Charles!]