Walmart Clearing Out CDs/DVDs to Make Room for Electronics, Games and Blu-ray?

It's good or bad news, depending how you look at it. But according to analyst Richard Greenfield, Walmart is "increasing its exposure to consumer electronics, video games and Blu-ray, and reducing floor space devoted to CDs and standard DVDs." This quarter, Walmart has seen a 23% decline in CD sales, so bowing to MP3 momentum while investing in their digital infrastructure and making room for more iPods makes some sense. Cutting back on DVD shelf space, however, sounds like more of a gamble if we're talking about the timeframe leading up to Christmas. [Home Media Magazine via Switched]