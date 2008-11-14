Walloffice Is Smallest Home-Office Solution, Not For Shiny Floors

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

This Wallflower Walloffice desk from Jonas and Jonas design may hold the record for the smallest and simplest home-office solution: It's got just two legs, and is made from a one-piece bent-laminate structure you lean up against the wall. Nevertheless, it looks useful, is "scratch and shock-resistant" and "allows for any kind of strain," though I'd be a tad reluctant to try the ol' office-nooky-on-the-desk manoeuvre, no matter how strain-resistant it is.

I've got just one other quibble though. This is my home office solution:

It's also scratch and shock resistant, made of one-piece laminated wood, I can use it to work from the comfort of my bed, and it's waaaaaay smaller. And probably cheaper too, though there's no info on Walloffice's pricing. [Treehugger]

