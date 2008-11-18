Vudu XL2: Internet Streaming Goes Rack Mounted

For the guy who wants a Vudu system but demands a rack-mountable setup, the Vudu XL2 is here to foot the bill in Armani boots. It's essentially a Vudu XL in a premium aluminium package, storing a terabyte of content while squeezing within one rack unit of space. The catch is that it's priced at $US1300 and still runs $US40 extra for an IR remote attachment. But hey, it costs to be Mr. I Have a Custom Home Theatre Installer. Read on for the full details.

VUDU DEBUTS MOST ADVANCED ON-DEMAND BOX EVER

Available Exclusively Through Professional Home Theatre Installers, 1U Rack-Mountable Box Features Aerospace-Grade Aluminium Bezel, On-Demand Access to More HD Titles Than Any Other Service

Santa Clara, CA - Nov. 18, 2008 - VUDU debuted today the VUDU XL2, a new Internet movie player designed specifically for professional home theatre installations that demand the highest quality picture and a product that occupies just one rack unit (1U) of space.

In addition to providing access to hundreds of titles in VUDU's proprietary HDX format and with the largest HD library available on-demand, the XL2 will allow the most discerning home theatre owners to

choose from more than 10,000 titles for instant viewing. The exterior of the new rack-mountable VUDU XL2 sports an aerospace-grade aluminium bezel that features a glowing VUDU logo. Inside, the XL2 is built from the highest quality components, delivering the best picture available.

"The introduction of the XL2 reflects our unwavering commitment to the custom installation market," said Tony Miranz, Executive Vice President, Sales and Business Development, VUDU, Inc "VUDU XL2 is designed for easy and secure integration into rack-mounted systems and delivers the world's largest HD library as well as the highest-quality on-demand 1080p HD making VUDU XL2 an installer's weapon of choice."

Designed from the ground up to seamlessly integrate into custom theatres, the XL2 offers a terabyte of storage, enough to store more than 500 films at your fingertips. XL2 also offers IP and IR control

that allow it to b integrated into most high-end home control systems, 1080i HD output over component, and the ability to route and switch HD signals through the home with the use of off-the-shelf video switchers.