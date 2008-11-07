Void v.01 LCD Watch: Tokyo Flash For Minamalists

My kind of aesthetic: these half-LCD, half brushed metal watches that get the tech-futurism across without bashing you over the head with binary-encoded time, 60 LEDs, etc. They're available in four colours on Etsy, the eBay for homemade goods, directly from the designer in a run of 500 for $US185 each, which isn't bad at all. [Void Watches, Etsy via Technabob and BBG]