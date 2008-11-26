Vodafone's BlackBerry Storm Release Slightly Delayed

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

If you're looking for someone to blame for Vodafone delaying the release of the BlackBerry storm by four days from December 1 to December 5, stand up from your computer, walk to the nearest bathroom and look squarely in the mirror. That's right - it's all your fault. Turns out the pre-registration for the Storm was so popular that Vodafone not only had to delay the phone's release, but also order a second shipment of the phones to meet demand.

So, now instead of being available on December 1, it'll hit shelves on December 5. Unless of course you did pre-register... If you did fill out that form, then you'll receive an email tomorrow (Thursday, Nov 27) asking for you to complete the purchase. If you follow through, you'll not only get an 8GB memory stick as a special gift, but your Storm will be specially couriered out to you so you may receive it a day before everyone else. Or you may not.

Unfortunately, if you didn't pre-register last week, you'll just have to get it in the shops like everyone else. You also miss out on the 8GB card. But as my Dad always used to tell me: "Life's a bitch, and then you die".

