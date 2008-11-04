Virtual Webcam Girlfriend Is Entrancing, If a Little Perverted

From a technical standpoint, the Dennou AR Figures virtual 3D girlfriends, first announced a few months back, aren't much more impressive than PlayStation 3's Eye of Judgment. You install webcam software to that when your camera detects the special bundled cube onscreen, it fills a 3D companion into your environment. But when that 3D companion is a girl who can be dressed, tickled or, errr, spanked, the concept is born anew.

Since the demo clip is ever so slightly NSFW, we've tucked it after the jump.

Currently released in Japan, you can pick up your own Dennou AR figure for $US125 at an export-friendly store. Just don't tell us about it if you do...or your loved ones, or your friends, or even your virtual girlfriend. [HimeyaShop via Geekologie]