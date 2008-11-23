How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Video Game 'O Faces' Captured with RED Camera

British photographer Robbie Cooper used stills from the video taken by his RED camera to show that look of total concentration achieved by kids as they play some particularly absorbing video games, including Grand Theft Auto IV and Call of Duty 4.

Cooper had the kids look at a reflection of the game in a plane of glass, and put his camera behind the glass so the kids wouldn't be self-conscious about the giant fancy camera pointed right in their faces. This technique is evidently Cooper's homage to Errol Morris' "Interrotron" that the filmmaker used for many of his documentaries. The interplay between the real and unreal worlds is Cooper's ostensible subject, but mostly the photos are just great to look at.

The stills are fantastic quality and it's an odd bit of voyeurism to look straight into somebody's eyes when they're concentrating on something totally different. The other galleries on the site are all really impressive, but this one hit me hard: I'm sure that's how I look right now, staring at my laptop screen. [New York Times]

daniel-de-bruin hacks machines reduction-drive

To Complete One Rotation, This Machine Requires More Turns Than There Are Atoms In The Universe

Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.
5g au optus

Optus Wants To Trial mmWave 5G This Year

Consumers won't see access to millimetre wave 5G until at least mid-next year, but Optus is keen to get testing the technology ahead of the government's early 2020 spectrum auction, according to Optus' head of 5G Harvey Wright.

