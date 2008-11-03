Victor Mouse Trap Is Really an Electrocution Dungeon

Just listen to this announcer. Have you ever heard someone so happy, nay, spiritually fulfilled over rodent control? We're pretty sure he was paid to do this voice over for the Victor Multi-Kill Electronic Mouse Trap, a $US100 mini chamber that electrocutes 150 mice per set of batteries, but we're also pretty sure that the announcer turned around with his paycheck from the spot and picked up a unit for himself. Maybe he was just sick and tired of eating his mice sandwiches cold, which is fair. [Victor]