At least that's what a big picture of said Storm seems to indicate here on an invitation sent in by Verizon VIP Kevin. How you become a Verizon VIP remains somewhat unclear, but the invitation includes info on purchasing a number of VZW pieces at discounted prices at local stores, privately and with discretion. It all goes down November 17-21, which pretty much confirms the end-of-November Storm release date most recently rumoured. [BlackBerry Storm - Thanks, Kevin!]
Verizon Private Pre-Sale To Include BlackBerry Storm Next Week
