Verizon BlackBerry Storm Officially $US199 on Nov. 21

No more rumors, speculation or innuendo. The BlackBerry Storm officially arrives on Verizon Wireless on Nov. 21 for $US199 after a $US50 mail-in rebate with a two-year contract.

BASKING RIDGE, N.J. - The BlackBerry® Storm™ (model 9530) from Research In Motion (NASDAQ: RIMM) - the first touch screen BlackBerry smartphone with the world's first "clickable" touch screen - will be available beginning Nov. 21 in Verizon Wireless Communications Stores and online at www.verizonwireless.com for $199.99 after a $50 mail-in rebate with a new two-year customer agreement. For additional details and specifications about the BlackBerry Storm, please visit www.verizonwireless.com/storm.

That's it. Most tightly written press release ever. Keep warm with our BlackBerry Storm hands on while you wait, won't you? [Verizon]

