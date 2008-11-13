Vauxhall Sky Garden Building Gets Three-Storey Gardens Inside

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

This 130m skyscraper has been approved for building in London, but unlike "dead" conventional buildings, the Sky Garden includes plans for two three-story gardens to be built inside it. The idea is to "create a space for social interaction" and "foster micro communities," which sounds like a neat way of combining green eco-friendliness and dense urban buildings. The gardens will cover about 2,500 square metres in total: a significant proportion of the building to give up from your normal retail/accommodation space. And it's just going to be way cool to take a stroll in the "park" in your own building. [DesignBoom]

Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.
Consumers won't see access to millimetre wave 5G until at least mid-next year, but Optus is keen to get testing the technology ahead of the government's early 2020 spectrum auction, according to Optus' head of 5G Harvey Wright.

