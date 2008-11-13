Vauxhall Sky Garden Building Gets Three-Storey Gardens Inside

This 130m skyscraper has been approved for building in London, but unlike "dead" conventional buildings, the Sky Garden includes plans for two three-story gardens to be built inside it. The idea is to "create a space for social interaction" and "foster micro communities," which sounds like a neat way of combining green eco-friendliness and dense urban buildings. The gardens will cover about 2,500 square metres in total: a significant proportion of the building to give up from your normal retail/accommodation space. And it's just going to be way cool to take a stroll in the "park" in your own building. [DesignBoom]