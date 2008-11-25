Use Your Mobile Phone To Control Your Box With TiVo Mobile Website

Adding to an ever expanding list of new features like pizza ordering and Netflix streaming, TiVo's now bringing you the option of SlingBox-esque control of your box on your mobile phone. Their new mobile site, m.tivo.com, allows both subscribers and non-subscribers to browse television shows, schedule recordings to their TiVo box and possibly find new shows worth hitting the record button for. According to TiVo, the site is optimised for all mobile phones and mobile phone browsers, so anybody with internet connectivity can use it. M.tivo.com is in beta beginning today and will be available on a wider scale within a few weeks.

ANOTHER REASON TO GIVE THANKS - A FREE, NEW MOBILE WEB SITE PUTS TIVO SCHEDULING IN THE PALM OF YOUR HAND, YOUR NEIGHBOR'S HAND, EVERYONE'S HAND

New TiVo Mobile web site allows TV fans to browse, search, discover, and record television shows on the go, adding another great value to the already invaluable TiVo service

Alviso, Calif. November 25 — Heading out to holiday dinners, get-away vacations, or just being away from home no longer means missing out on your favourite television programming. That's because TiVo Inc. (NASDAQ: TIVO), the creator of and a leader in television services for digital video recorders (DVRs) launched TiVo Mobile, a free mobile phone-optimised Web site that allows subscribers and non-subscribers alike to browse, search, and discover television shows, regardless of mobile platform, carrier or browser. The site can be accessed with any Internet-enabled phone through any network, regardless of carrier, opening up the service to millions and millions of cell phone owners.

The new mobile site, located at m.tivo.com, lets television fans stay in touch with their TiVo® DVR when they are away from the living room, giving them the power to schedule recordings directly to their TiVo box from their mobile phone. TiVo is known for its simple, intuitive interface, and the TiVo Mobile web site delivers more of the same. The site is optimised for easy use on a small screen, offering the exceptional user experience TiVo fans know and love. Site visitors can search for programs by actor, title, director, and keyword, with additional functions including Daily Recommendations and Most Popular. Like TiVo's famous recommendations engine, the TiVo Mobile site features an "If you like this..." tool to help users find new shows.

"TiVo started out making television a more convenient, personal experience, and this is the next step to give television lovers total control over their media. Whether you are standing in line at the bank or talking about a new show with friends at dinner, you can now find and record shows whenever, wherever, a perfect tool for everyone," said Jim Denney, vice president of product marketing at TiVo Inc.

TiVo subscribers have the option to schedule recordings on their Series2™ or Series3™ TiVo boxes directly through the site, bringing a new level of ease to recording TV.

Anyone can browse, search and discover television shows, whether or not they have a TiVo DVR at home. The TiVo Mobile site extends on-the-go functionality to a large audience, bringing the freedom of TiVo scheduling to places it has never been before.

The new application joins an unmatched set of service features available to TiVo lovers, including content from Amazon Video on Demand and Jaman, as well as videos from YouTube direct to the TV set. Coming this December, thousands of movies and TV episodes can be instantly streamed from Netflix. The new mobile site also nicely complements remote scheduling through TiVo.com and TiVo Desktop Software, which allows viewers to transfer their shows to an Apple iPod, Sony PSP, or other portable players.

M.tivo.com is in beta beginning today and will be available on a wide scale within a few weeks.

The TiVo Mobile web site was built in conjunction with mobile application development agency, Mobui Corporation. More information on Mobui Corporation can be found at http://www.mobui.com.