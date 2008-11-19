USB Monkey Hand Warmer Is For Your Hands, Not A Monkey's

So many options to describe this product: "stick your hands up a (USB) monkey for warmth" or "cheat the chills with chimp USB mitts." I'm sure you can do better. It's a pair of monkey-shaped USB hand warmers, for when you're typing in the cold, or you're a sufferer of chilly hands. They get up to 46 degrees in just five minutes, have a built-in wrist support for "supporting your tired wrist when using Mouse or Keyboard" and they'll fit hands up to 17 x 11 cm, or thereabouts, and when they're up to temp you can even disconnected them for freestyle use. [Gadget4All]