We've seen digital microscopes before, but few can claim that they have a 1600x1200 sensor, 200x magnification and 2 GB of free online storage. This £50 device works improves upon last year's 640x480 Microscope Pen from the same company, and lets you take stills or AVI movies.. And the test pics from the microscope don't look half bad (if they're actually real). The USB microscope can be found over at [IWOOT via Geek Alerts] .