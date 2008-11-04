The market for home proctology isn't exactly thriving, which is probably the reason why the makers of the USB Endoscope decided to take a more conventional route: The two-foot-long USB-powered snake has LEDs and a camera at one end. Outfitted with a powerful 40X microscopic lens, it focuses in on things you yourself can't reach. Conventional examples include components inside a PC case, or wiring at the rear of a component rack. (For less conventional examples, ask a Geek Squad guy or a Florida college student.) I would like to see more functionality with this thing, though. Tack on a robotic claw, some kind of drill and maybe a teeny flame thrower, and I'd definitely pay the $US140 price tag. [USBfever via Gear Diary]
USB Endoscope Applies Lights and Camera to the Darkest, Tightest Spots
