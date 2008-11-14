UPS Dumps Labels for Paper-Free Gauntlet-Cum-Printer

The gauntlet you see strapped to this guy's hand is HP's Handheld sp400 All-in-One, which is not only a hot fashion accessory, it scans barcodes and prints sorting info directly onto boxes (or someone's face, natch) with magic quick-drying ink, no paper label required. UPS has been testing it out at a ship centre in Orlando, where they used it on 40,000 boxes with zero errors.

It replaces a whole bunch of larger, less green gear—a giant thermal printer, PC, monitor and scanner. UPS says it'll save 92,456 hours, 1,338 tons of paper and 3,807 tons of carbon emissions a year. Who ever said going green had to cost green? Next please: Package teleporters. [Treehugger]