Upgrade Your Sofa to Leopard for $US149

Hi guys, John Mayer here. When I saw the Mac OS X dock icon pillows that some guy named Roberto made for his friend Michaela, I wanted my sofa to look exactly like that. I was tempted to fire up Mail and write a message to my pal Steve's minions—asking why they didn't have the Icon Pillow Collection available at the Apple Store. However, I just learnt that the guy who did the original design by hand thought the best pop rock start in the world may be interested in buying, and put them up for sale in a cool web site.

You can get your favourite application for $US29, or the whole dock for $US149. I'm getting two. [Throwboy—Thanks Mona]