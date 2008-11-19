Uniqlo Human Vending Machine Previews Our Future in the Robot Apocalypse

If you couldn't make it to Times Square this morning, the clip above shows what happens when humans become vending machines. Yes, it was a stunt put on by Uniqlo, and no, it didn't ruin shopping forever. It's actually pretty great; first you get your body scanned to reveal your hottest and coldest parts, then no matter the result, a human trapped inside a box delivers you a warm HeatTech shirt. Uniqlo has other demos planned in Paris, Shanghai and Seoul, but if you won't be in any of those places, at least you can rest easy knowing that you'll still have a job when the robots take over. [Uniqlo]