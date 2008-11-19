Under $US20 MAKE Electronics Gift Guide Good For Frugal Holiday Season

Times may be hard economically, but you don't need to give your electronics-DIY enthusiast friend a naff present, thanks to MAKE's sub-$US20 Electronics Gift Guide. In fact, some of the items listed are so neat I'm tempted to.gift a couple to myself right now... There's a DIY battery-powered USB charger kit good for iPhones, a tiny persistence-of-vision LED display, solar-powered theremin and more. My personal fave is the Drawdio music-making pencil. There're a few LED decoration projects there too: I think my Christmas tree may end up glittering with some DIY LED goodness this year. [Makezine]