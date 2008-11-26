Two New Apple Stores Opening In Australia

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

new apple stores.pngIf you're a Queenslander who's destiny as a Genius at an Apple Store has been held back by the lack of an Apple Store in Queensland, you're in luck. Job advertisements on Apple's wesbsite indicate a new Apple Store location on the Gold Coast at Robina Town Centre. Victorians will also get a second store at Doncaster. There's no word on when these Stores will be opening at this stage, but if you want to join the cult army of Apple Store employees, you can submit applications here.

[Apple job board via Mactalk Forums]

