How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

TV-B-Gone Inventor Makes it Open Source, Explains Why

Mitch Altman, inventor of TV-B-Gone has done something kinda alien to many inventors of successful gizmos: he's made it open source. Interesting, since when he first came up with the idea, Altman patented it, on the advice of his patent attorney brother.

Now he's sold a bundle of them, he's had a change of heart. Seeing patent laws as responsible for stifling "the creativity that patents were supposed to encourage," he's making the source code, board layout and TV power codes all available online. Can we expect a host of DIY hacks? Ohboyyes. Read on at the Makezine link: the full skinny on his reasoning is pretty interesting. [Makezine]

These 'Diecast Rally Championship' Videos Are Way Too Good

Somebody’s painstakingly built a beautiful race track for toy cars here. But, you’ve probably seen one of those before. What makes the Diecast Rally Championship (DRC, if you will) videos unique: Comically high production values, sound effects–hell, stop reading my synopsis and look at this hilarious nonsense.

How Humanity Could Last Forever

Our species will face no shortage of existential risks in the coming decades, whether it be from nuclear war, climate change, a bioengineered pandemic, artificial superintelligence, molecular nanotechnology, or threats we have yet to conceive. Despair, cynicism, and misanthropy will get us nowhere, and we need to start thinking of practical ways to ensure the ongoing survival of our species.

