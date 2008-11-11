Turn Your Broken CD Case Shards Into Mini LED Light Sabers For Your Wall

Using a white LED heatshrinked to fit on the ends of these pieces of broken CD tray plastic, Keith Neufeld created a really cool lighting system for an art installation, which could just as easily find its way onto your wall at home, if you are one for soldering and breadboarding. The whole thing is wired to a microcontroller that can cycle the lights on and off in sequence, and eventually respond to user interaction in the finished piece. Just be sure you don't strike yourself down with any jagged edges. [Keith's Electronics Blog via MAKE]