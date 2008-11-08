Turn the Channel to iPod Nano TV

Like the Nanoscope hack before it, the iPod Nano TV magnifies the screen of your iPod while built-in speakers amplify the sound—making it seem as though you are watching a tiny, retro television. It even has a VHS combo style to complete the effect. It seems kind of pointless if you ask me, but it might be a great way to introduce 21st century technology to Grandma without shocking her system. The mini-magnifying TV works with any third generation Nano and will be available for soon for about $US23. [Thumbs Up UK via GeekAlerts]