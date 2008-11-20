Turkey Fryer Uses No Oil, But It Uses No Oil

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

I've always wanted to fry a turkey for Thanksgiving, but the safety aspects concern me (what if the oil spilled, what if the turkey threw me into immediate cardiac arrest). Plus, I'm more than a little baffled over what one does with the 100 or so leftover gallons of peanut oil. The Oil-less Turkey Fryer solves all of these issues, cooking with propane while blasting the turkey with infrared to make a crispy, succulent 16-pound bird at 8 to 10 minutes a pound. Of course, there is one catch to this $US199 oil-less fryer...it doesn't technically fry. [Frontgate via bbGadgets]

Somebody’s painstakingly built a beautiful race track for toy cars here. But, you’ve probably seen one of those before. What makes the Diecast Rally Championship (DRC, if you will) videos unique: Comically high production values, sound effects–hell, stop reading my synopsis and look at this hilarious nonsense.

Our species will face no shortage of existential risks in the coming decades, whether it be from nuclear war, climate change, a bioengineered pandemic, artificial superintelligence, molecular nanotechnology, or threats we have yet to conceive. Despair, cynicism, and misanthropy will get us nowhere, and we need to start thinking of practical ways to ensure the ongoing survival of our species.

