Turkey Fryer Uses No Oil, But It Uses No Oil

I've always wanted to fry a turkey for Thanksgiving, but the safety aspects concern me (what if the oil spilled, what if the turkey threw me into immediate cardiac arrest). Plus, I'm more than a little baffled over what one does with the 100 or so leftover gallons of peanut oil. The Oil-less Turkey Fryer solves all of these issues, cooking with propane while blasting the turkey with infrared to make a crispy, succulent 16-pound bird at 8 to 10 minutes a pound. Of course, there is one catch to this $US199 oil-less fryer...it doesn't technically fry. [Frontgate via bbGadgets]