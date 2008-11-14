Tuner Adds Fake 'Vrooom' and 'Pew Pew' Sounds to Tesla Roadsters

Popular Mercedes tuner Brabus has designed a Tesla modding package which adds — among other things — fake engine sounds to make up for the Roadster's silent electric motor. You can opt for a traditional v-8 engine sound, a race car sound or even two "futuristic landscape" settings that may or may not make your Tesla sound like George Jetson's spacewagon. You also get a few trim additions, some interior tweaks and, oh god, groundlighting. The whole package might be gaudy, but the fake engine sounds take the tacky cake. I'll say it: they're the electric supercar equivalent of spinner hubcaps. [NextAutos]