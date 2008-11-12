How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Tritton AX Pro Puts Eight Speakers In Your Gaming Headset

The Tritton AX Pro is not a bad looking wired surround sound headset that happens to be compatible with PC, Xbox 360 and PS3 audio and chatting. It features full Dolby Digital 5.1 hardware decoding, along with inline adjustments to independent front, centre, rear and subwoofer channels—comprised of eight speakers in all.

The catch is, of course, that while the headset accepts direct optical in (which is bound to sound great), it also means you have a wire sticking out of your head. And when you couple that wire with the USB connection to chat (PS3 and PC, or controller connection on 360), your living room gaming sessions could become Trip Fest 2008.

Priced at $US180, you may prefer the wireless Earforce X4 if you're spending that much. Then again, we have a feeling that the AX Pro sounds pretty good. [Tritton]

Trending Stories Right Now

daniel-de-bruin hacks machines reduction-drive

To Complete One Rotation, This Machine Requires More Turns Than There Are Atoms In The Universe

Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.
5g au optus

Optus Wants To Trial mmWave 5G This Year

Consumers won't see access to millimetre wave 5G until at least mid-next year, but Optus is keen to get testing the technology ahead of the government's early 2020 spectrum auction, according to Optus' head of 5G Harvey Wright.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles