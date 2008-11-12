Tritton AX Pro Puts Eight Speakers In Your Gaming Headset

The Tritton AX Pro is not a bad looking wired surround sound headset that happens to be compatible with PC, Xbox 360 and PS3 audio and chatting. It features full Dolby Digital 5.1 hardware decoding, along with inline adjustments to independent front, centre, rear and subwoofer channels—comprised of eight speakers in all.

The catch is, of course, that while the headset accepts direct optical in (which is bound to sound great), it also means you have a wire sticking out of your head. And when you couple that wire with the USB connection to chat (PS3 and PC, or controller connection on 360), your living room gaming sessions could become Trip Fest 2008.

Priced at $US180, you may prefer the wireless Earforce X4 if you're spending that much. Then again, we have a feeling that the AX Pro sounds pretty good. [Tritton]