Transforming Miele S7 Vacuum Cleaner Can Probably Fly Too

I usually don't get excited about home appliances unless you can cook with them or they vibrate, but this Miele S7's video has actually amazed me. Not only because it looks like it came from outer space thanks to the front LEDs, sensors, and LCD screen, but because of its smart design, which allows it to twist in every direction—to the point of laying flat—and transform with all kinds of built-in contraptions.

The Miele S7 has LED lights to illuminate every place it can reach while you suck pizza crumbles, Lego pieces, and dead spiders thanks to a 1,800-watt engine, built-in sensors that adjust speed and height depending on the surface, and a six-litre vacuum bag. As you can see in the video, every place really means every place: The S7 has a twisting head design that allows it to turn into every direction possible, including laying down on the floor, completely flat.

Unlike other vacuum cleaners, this one comes with all the different accessories to clean special surfaces built in its own body. No need to go to the closet to get them. Available in five different models, going from $US370 to $US551. [Miele via T3]

