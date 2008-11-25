Touchscreen Computer-Controlled Coffee Machine Provides Spit-Free Drinks

This computer-controlled coffee machine created by Reko Maenpaa is the king of tech in coffee technology, creating a cup of joe in under 30 seconds while sporting a 8" touchscreen and the innards of a PC. Outfitted with an Intel 500 MHz Pentium 3 processor, ATX motherboad and a GeForce MX 440 graphics card, the coffee machine screen can be viewed through your TV via Wi-Fi, ordered through your WAP phone or through your web browser for ultimate utility (and by that, I mean laziness). Even better, maybe Maenpaa could rig additional options and create an automated espresso machine. Until then, I suppose only a (lightly steamed to 70 degrees please) soy hazelnut decaf dry cappucino that's spit-free will only exist in my dreams.

