We've seen Tesla crashes before, but none as severe as this current one. How did this one happen? A sales director was showing a potential buyer how the super fast, super cool electric gadgety vehicle cannot take wet turns at over 160kph. Better showing than telling, we always say. Luckily neither suffered extensive injuries. Who's up for trying it again at 150kph? [Wrecked Exotics via Jalopnik]
Totalled Tesla Takes the Throne For Most Wrecked Yet
Trending Stories Right Now
To Complete One Rotation, This Machine Requires More Turns Than There Are Atoms In The Universe
Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.
Optus Wants To Trial mmWave 5G This Year
Consumers won't see access to millimetre wave 5G until at least mid-next year, but Optus is keen to get testing the technology ahead of the government's early 2020 spectrum auction, according to Optus' head of 5G Harvey Wright.