Toshiba's TLP-X200U Projector Is the First To Talk, For Some Reason

This may not be as small as yesterday's picoprojector, but Toshiba's TLP-X200U projector is still portable, and touted as being the world's first with talking guidance. Apparently it's designed to make the thing easier to use, and it also talks you through maintenance procedures, with the aim of making it all work better for you, and thus saving you money in the long run. Elsewise it's got 3LCD tech, 1024 x 768-pixels resolution, 3000 ANSI lumen brightness and a 600:1 contrast ratio, and it's wired and wireless LAN capable. It may indeed be "slim, light and compact" and have that voice function, but for an MSRP of $US1,740 I'd expect it to have an LCARS touchpanel and Majel Barrett's dulcet digital tones. [I4U]