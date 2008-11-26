Toshiba Pops Out 16GB microSD Card, Ultra-Fast 8GB and 16GB SD Cards

Sandisk may have a 16GB microSDHC card already a little sneakily on the scene, but now Toshiba's announced it's joining the game with one of its own. The card is compliant with SD memory standard version 2.00, as are the other two cards Tosh is making: The 8GB and 16GB SDHC cards with a maximum write speed of a speedy 20MB/s. All of these tiny memory units are due for production and sale over the next two to three months, so you'll be slipping them into your mobile phones and cameras from early '09. [Toshiba]