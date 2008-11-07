Tomy Xiao TIP-521 Is Polaroid Wannabe Without All the Charm

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

The Tomy Xiao TIP-521 digital camera uses its built-in Zink printer to print borderless 2 x 3-inch full-colour photographs in less than 60 seconds. In other words, more or less the same as a 30-year-old Polaroid instant camera, but without the completely irresistible charm of seeing a blurry image with crappy colour appear right in front of your very own eyes. You know, like magic!

The Tomy Xiao TIP-521 is smaller than the original Zink camera and has a five megapixel CMOS sensor. Unfortunately to whoever wants it, it's coming in Japan only for now. I will keep waiting for a real camera that gives me a real Polaroid, or just keep using the old real one. [Zink]

Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.
Consumers won't see access to millimetre wave 5G until at least mid-next year, but Optus is keen to get testing the technology ahead of the government's early 2020 spectrum auction, according to Optus' head of 5G Harvey Wright.

