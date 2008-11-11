Tokyoflash Fire Watch Looks Hot, But Useless For Telling Time

Now that more or less everyone uses mobile phones to tell the time, watches have been relegated to mere decorative pieces. At least that's what it seems like with Tokyoflash's watches, which look great but are nigh-impossible to read. It's latest watch, Fire, is a beautiful streamlined little thing that wraps around your wrist and flashes multi-coloured LED lights to tell the time. Each hole indicates one unit of time—yellow LEDs are the hours, red LEDs show every ten minutes and green LEDs show single minutes—not that you'd ever take the effort needed to figure that out. The cost for this man jewelry? $US130. [TokyoFlash]