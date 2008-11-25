T-Mobile G1 Now Out In White

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

In case black just isn't your gadget spirit colour, T-Mobile has now released a white version of its Googlephone, the G1. The white G1 will cost the same $US180 with a two-year contract as its black (and bronze) counterpart(s), and is available both online and in stores. I might be in a minority opinion here, but I like it! I'll admit that one of the reasons I was hemming and hawing on getting the G1 to begin with was because I thought it looked like a big clunky brick. Now that it's received a more pearly polish, which incidentally matches half the other gadgets I have, I might consider picking one up. [Cnet]

