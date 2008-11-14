TiVo Opens Up To Developers For Games And Broadband Apps

Now this could be the killer feature TiVo has been looking for in Australia: they've just announced that they are opening the TiVo up to developers who want to write games or broadband applications for the DVR.

For anyone who happens to be in Melbourne over the next few days for the iDEF festival this week, TiVo are planning on sharing their roadmap and revenue model for budding developers during breakout sessions at the eGames expo section of the festival. If you are interested in developing for TiVo, you'll need to know a spot of Java programming, but you clever developer types shouldn't have a problem with that.

Now the real question is: Who wants to be the first to write a Gizmodo AU app for TiVo users?

MEDIA RELEASE: TiVo® media device opens up to local developers Amateur and professional developers invited to expand the free games and services available on the Australian TiVo media device iDEF, Melbourne, Australia, Thursday, 13 November 2008 - Today at the International Digital Entertainment Festival, Hybrid Television Services (ANZ) Pty Ltd, the exclusive licensee of TiVo® products in Australia and New Zealand issued an invitation to anyone interested in building games and broadband applications for the media device to get involved with TiVo. The Australian roadmap for the media device includes enhancements to the free Games and Services Packs in coming months. Today, local developers are invited to submit concepts for both games and services for distribution on the TiVo platform in Australia. The media device's open Home Media Engine (HME) platform uses Java programming, making it easy for developers to reach a growing audience of TiVo fans with their games and applications. Both amateur and professional developers who attend the breakout sessions at the eGames Expo (www.idef.com.au/egames _home.php) this week will be able to learn more about the product roadmap and revenue model in addition to understanding what is required to develop for the TiVo platform. Hybrid TV CEO, Robbee Minicola, commented: "Every TiVo media device in Australia comes with a free Games Pack, with Sudoko joining the list in the coming weeks, and our Services Pack recently launched with the new Sunrise Weather application." "Our goal is to continue to add advertiser-funded services and games for our customers to enjoy without a pay-per-use or subscription cost. The games we have are traditional, low-to-mid skill based, nostalgic games that the whole family will enjoy. Australia has some of the most talented developers in the world and the opportunity to work with local talent and showcase their work through the TiVo media device will achieve the trifecta: great experiences for our customers; advertiser sponsorship in a viewer-engaged environment; and a revenue opportunity for our partner developers." Developers who are unable to attend the eGames breakout session can register their interest in developing for TiVo in Australia by emailing [email protected] -ends-

