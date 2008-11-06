TiVo Hitting David Jones Shelves November 10

If you've wanted to get your hands on some TiVo action but don't live anywhere near a Harvey Norman, Domayne, JB HiFi, Clive Anthony's or Dick Smith Electronics store, there may be another option for you come November 10 (but don't hold your breath).

David Jones is joining the rapidly expanding list of retailers stocking the "digital media device" on their shelves. And while the TiVo itself is becoming more and more appealing, does anybody really buy their consumer electronics from DJs? If so, why? From my experience, everything they sell is stuck at RRP with no room for negotiation.

In any case, more retailers is a good thing for TiVo, if not potential customers.