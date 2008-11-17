TiVo Completes The Evening TV Dinner: Adds Domino's Pizza Ordering

Ahh...digitally controllable TV, and the chance of fresh tasty pizza: That's what TiVo and Dominos Pizza are now offering. Broadband-connected TiVo users will be able to order pizza for delivery or pick-up (though that'd involve leaving the comforting hug of your sofa's cushions...crazy!) and then can even track the progress all via the TiVo interface. It starts today, it's free to broadband TiVo subscribers, and the only inconvenience is having to pay in cash when the food arrives. Press release below.

AU: We know this is coming to Australia next year... just a few more months before you can literally live on your couch.

LVISO, CA & ANN ARBOR, MI — November 17, 2008 — TV has never tasted this good. That's because TiVo Inc. (NASDAQ: TIVO), the creator of and a leader in television services for digital video recorders (DVRs), and Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE: DPZ), the recognised world leader in pizza delivery, have teamed up to give broadband connected TiVo subscribers the ability to order pizza for delivery or pick-up, and track delivery timing, right from their TV sets using the TiVo® service. It's a service that cooks up the perfect pizza purchasing recipe.

"Our commitment to customer satisfaction is what has helped us become the leader in the global pizza delivery market, said Rob Weisberg, vice president of precision and print marketing at Domino's Pizza, Inc. "We are confident that teaming with TiVo on this novel, easy, and convenient way to order pizza right from the TV will be very well received by our customers. This is the first step in the future of customer interactions with the brands they seek to engage with and buy from. This is the first time in history that the 'on-demand' generation will be able to fully experience couch commerce by ordering pizza directly through their television set. You'll see a television ad for Domino's and you'll click 'I want it' through your remote. In about 30 minutes, your pizza will show up at your door."

Karen Bressner, Senior Vice President of Advertising Sales, TiVo Inc said, "Joining forces with Domino's Pizza creates an effective marketing and commerce tool for Domino's while enhancing and further distinguishing TiVo as the ultimate way to watch TV with a closed-loop advertising experience. This exciting new partnership offers yet another advertising solution as commercial avoidance continues to increase. With just a few clicks of the remote, TiVo users can order a pizza, then sit back, relax, and enjoy their program. Now, TiVo delivers the absolute best television viewing experience...and a pizza."

TiVo subscribers can seamlessly access their Domino's Pizza order from various advertising entry points on the TiVo user interface including Gold Star Sponsorship, Program Placement, Interactive Tags in live TV spots, and through Music, Photos, Products, & More by clicking on "Order Your Pizza." TiVo is serving up a piping hot new service that's truly made to order and gives a whole new meaning to the term "TV dinner."

TiVo subscribers can set-up a user name and password on Dominos.com so that each time they use their TiVo remote to place an order, they can log-in with a simple account number. Alternatively, TiVo subscribers can enter their delivery address, build their pizza order right from the television set by selecting type of crust, toppings, and sauces, and get the pizza delivered by their local Domino's Pizza.

Bressner added: "Our commitment to revolutionizing interactive advertising and commerce on the television is a direct result of the innovative solutions and features we provide. TiVo's growing list of interactive features also includes the ability to find and purchase products on Amazon.com related to a customer's favourite TV show or the convenience of being able to search for a movie that's playing nearby and purchase tickets through Fandango - all by using the TiVo remote."

Starting today, this new service is free of charge to all broadband connected TiVo subscribers and supports both delivery and pick-up orders. Viewers pay in cash when the pizza is delivered.