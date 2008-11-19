TiVo And Blockbuster Launch Movie Of The Week

We all knew it was coming, but even we didn't expect it to happen this soon: TiVo today announced that they'll be launching a "Movie of the Week" service in conjunction with Blockbuster to start on December 1 (although some users will get the service early).

It's quite a slow roll-out for video on demand in many ways, with one film being made available each week, starting with The Waterhorse and followed by Men In Black. TiVo are emphasising that the slow roll-out is intentional, so users can grow accustomed to how it effects their monthly broadband quota and speeds. And considering that for the time being, the movies are free aside from your broadband data used, they really are trying to hold users' hands through the shift to IP-based entertainment.

Come March next year though, TiVo's promising a multitude of movies and TV shows for download, as well as progressive downloads and better file compression. We're waiting to hear back from TiVo about exactly how the movies are encoded, what quality you can expect and whether HD movies are on the cards for the future, and we'll update you when we hear back from them . UPDATE: We've just heard back, and we can tell you that all movies are standard-def. They'll be encoded in MPEG2 at launch, but will eventually move to MPEG4, (we're guessing that'll happen around March next year).