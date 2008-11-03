Titanium Tricycle Ensures Trust Fund Babies Break The Bank, Not Their Bike

This $US2,500 tricycle is pretty straightforward. Made of titanium, the hook is the trike is nigh indestructible, meaning rich little snots can pedal around the driveway without fear of bending the frame or snapping it in two. Racing to the mailbox for the latest Hammacher Schlemmer catalog has never been safer. A carbon (fibre?!) seat, white leather saddle and white rims complete the look. Just be wary of that silver spoon in your kids' mouth as jockey for position at playtime. Hello? Choking hazard, anyone? [Jan via FirstBike]