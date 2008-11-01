Time Names Top 50 Inventions of 2008

Time Magazine has gone through all of the inventions of 2008, from walking chairs to spaghetti forks, and declared to best 50 of the year (and of course, a winner, which was this at-home genetic testing service by 23andMe). Many of their choices are predictable, like the Large Hadron Collider. Some are easy to overlook, like the Global Seed Vault. And others are straight-up controversial, like the baseball instant replay or the game Spore.

Time has the full list on their site, but it's divided into 50 different pages. So we've condensed it into easy list form:

Time Top 50 Inventions 2008 1. The Retail DNA Test

2. The Tesla Roadster

3. The Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter

4. Hulu.com

5. The Large Hadron Collider

6. The Global Seed Vault

7. The Chevy Volt

8. Bullets That Shoot Bullets

9. The Orbital Internet

10. The World's Fastest Computer

11. Green Crude

12. Housing Funds

13. The Memristor

14. The Bionic Hand

15. The Direct-to-Web Supervillain Musical

16. The Dynamic Tower

17. The Mobile, Dexterous, Social Robot

18. The New Mars Rover

19. Montreal's Public Bike System

20. The Everything Game

21. The Synthetic Organism

22. The Shadowless Skyscraper

23. The Branded Candidate

24. Bionic Contacts

25. Thin-Film Solar Panels

26. The Speedo LZR Racer

27. Bubble Photography

28. The Invisibility Cloak

29. The 46th Mersenne Prime

30. The Internet of Things

31. Einstein's Fridge

32. Facebook for Spies

33. Biochemical Energy Harvester

34. Made-in-Transit Packaging

35. Airborne Wind Power

36. The New Ping-Pong Serve

37. Smog-Eating Cement

38. The Baseball Instant Replay

39. Enhanced Fingerprints

40. The Seven New Deadly Sins

41. The Peraves MonoTracer

42. Disenvoweling

43. High-Tech Running Shoes

44. Sunscreen for Plants

45. The Short Refinance

46. Aptera Electric Car

47. Google's Floating Data Center

48. The Time Eater Clock

49. Sound-Enhanced Food

50. A Camera for the Blind

Read the reasoning behind the decisions over at Time. [Time]