How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

This is What Fellating a Microphone Sounds Like (NSFW)

The age old question of "what a microphone would sound like if it were fellated by a woman" has now been answered by this lovely lady (Wojciech Kosma?), as she performs at an art opening. She's been taking her act all around the world, as evidenced by her previous videos doing exactly the same thing, which we've taken the courtesy of embedding after the jump. Look at it as a PSA; kids now have no need to fellate a recording instrument to hear what it sounds like. Other gadgets though, like Bluetooth headsets and AC adapters, are still up for grabs. [Buzzfeed via Boing Boing Gadgets]

Trending Stories Right Now

die-cast hot-wheels jalopnik

These 'Diecast Rally Championship' Videos Are Way Too Good

Somebody’s painstakingly built a beautiful race track for toy cars here. But, you’ve probably seen one of those before. What makes the Diecast Rally Championship (DRC, if you will) videos unique: Comically high production values, sound effects–hell, stop reading my synopsis and look at this hilarious nonsense.

How Humanity Could Last Forever

Our species will face no shortage of existential risks in the coming decades, whether it be from nuclear war, climate change, a bioengineered pandemic, artificial superintelligence, molecular nanotechnology, or threats we have yet to conceive. Despair, cynicism, and misanthropy will get us nowhere, and we need to start thinking of practical ways to ensure the ongoing survival of our species.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles