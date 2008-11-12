I have no idea what a Feng Shui compass is supposed to do (even after reading that explanation), but I do know that this is the world's first electronic Feng Shui compass—and that's automatically awesome. Did the crazy people who invented Feng Shui 4,000 years ago imagine that their imaginary system of furniture placement and directional sitting would be adopted into something so...electronic? Would they be ashamed? Proud? Am I going to get killed like Bruce Lee for making fun of Feng Shui? Watch the video to find out. [Fortune Compass]