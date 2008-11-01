Wow. Four more days to go. The next time you pop open one of our lovely weekly app roundups, we will have a new man in the White House (knocking on wood hard here). I don't know about you guys, but I'm a little on edge. This week, let's have a look at the apps that will make you forget about gerrymandering, vote suppression, and how long you just waited in line and keep your eye on the prize.
The Week in iPhone Apps: To The Polls!
