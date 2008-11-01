The Week in iPhone Apps: To The Polls!

Wow. Four more days to go. The next time you pop open one of our lovely weekly app roundups, we will have a new man in the White House (knocking on wood hard here). I don't know about you guys, but I'm a little on edge. This week, let's have a look at the apps that will make you forget about gerrymandering, vote suppression, and how long you just waited in line and keep your eye on the prize.